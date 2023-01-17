Little Witch Nobeta Conjures Release Date For PS4 and Switch

Get ready for sleuthing, players, as Little Witch Nobeta is here to solve mysteries. The little witch came to an ancient castle searching for clues of her origin. After meeting a mysterious black cat, she’ll embark on an adventure to learn magical spells and abilities for the dungeons ahead.

The action RPG features a castle full of mighty monsters and bosses. As players progress, adversaries will get stronger. Collect Soul Essences from defeated enemies and use them to strengthen abilities in combat. With crafting, puzzle solving and exploration, players have much to uncover in the castle. The title currently features a Limited Edition copy available for pre-order starting January 27. Little Witch Nobeta is currently available for PC on Steam, but comes to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on March 7.