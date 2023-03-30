Live A Live Coming to PC and PlayStation

Live A Live was released as a Switch exclusive last summer for the first time in the west since its original 1994 release. This HD-2D was generally well received by critics and fans. The period of Switch exclusivity is coming to an end as Live A Live will release on PC, PlayStation and PlayStation 5 on April 27. In addition, a free demo is now available on PSN and Steam digital storefronts that will allow players to sample three of the eight playable stories: The Wild West, The Twilight of Edo Japan and The Distant Future. Progress made in the demo will carry over to the full retail version. Players who preorder before April 27 from PSN will receive a 20 percent discount whereas the Steam version will offer the same discount up until May 11. A more detailed look at Live A Live and our impressions can be found in our review.