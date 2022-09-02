Live A Live Off to Strong Start with Total Shipments Reaching Half a Million

Square Enix’s remake of one of their more cult-classic JRPG’s from the 1990’s, Live A Live, has made a good start in so far as its commercial performance goes. The critically-acclaimed remake — and one even we described in our review as “a title that should be mandatory for any fan of classic JRPGs” — of the original 1994 title has, with just over a month passed since its release in late July, already passed the half-million mark in total physical shipments and digital sales combined.

The news comes by way of the game’s producer Takashi Tokita who revealed the information via livestream. A commendable stat in its own right and no doubt a result of Live A Live’s being made available outside of Japan for the first time. The original for the Super Nintendo infamously never releasing in either the States or in Europe and accumulating an estimated total sales of around half the remake’s current figure. Ultimately, it’s another decent performance for Square Enix and their continued investment in their new-found HD-2D aesthetic/style of games. 2022 already playing host to not just one, but two releases utilizing such aesthetic — the similarly-acclaimed Triangle Strategy releasing back in March, also exclusively for the Switch.