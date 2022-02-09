SNES RPG Live A Live Finally Gets a Western Release Via a Remake

Well, today’s Nintendo Direct was certainly one for fans of games that until now, have been unreleased in North America. In the span of one presentation, we saw announcements of a Front Mission remake, the addition of Radical Dreamers in a Chrono Cross remaster, and now the reveal of an HD-2D remake of Live A Live. Originally released by Square Enix for the Super Famicom in 1994, the game never made it outside of Japan for nearly three decades. But not only is it finally coming to the West, as seen below, it’s also getting quite the graphical overhaul in the process.

The new mix of 2D and 3D seems to be going the same route as Octopath Traveler, which seems rather appropriate, given that Live A Live is also a turn-based RPG where you play as a group of individuals with their own unique journeys and stories. The big difference, though, is that the protagonists here are spread out throughout different eras across the past, present, and future in seven different tales, ranging from coming-of-age caveman tales to martial arts competitions and futuristic robot hijinks, with something still linking them all together. Live A Live is due out on July 22 for the Switch, with no other platforms announced yet.