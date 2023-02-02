Lo Wang Returns in Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition, Launching this Month

Brush off the katana and ready the band-aids as Shadow Warrior 3 grapples its way to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series with its Definitive Edition. Featuring pulse-pounding new features and performance enhancements, existing Shadow Warrior 3 owners will receive a free update to the Definitive Edition. Players can test their skills against the all new Survival Mode, New Game Plus, Hardcore Mode and Hero Mode.

Available after finishing the main story, Survival Mode is a completely new game mode consisting of three battle arenas that provide hours of gameplay. Three new weapon skins will be up for grabs when completing challenges. New Game Plus delivers a new way to experience the ultraviolent action of Shadow Warrior’s story mode. Featuring additional challenges, rewards and skins, the New Game Plus is more than just a rehash of the story. For players wanting the most intensely punishing version of Shadow Warrior 3, the new Hardcore Difficulty promises an experience not for the faint-hearted. Shadow Warrior 3: Definitive Edition slashes its way to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X on February 16.

Get ready to slice and dice with the Announcement Trailer below: