Logitech G Introduces First Direct Drive Wheel

Logitech has had its feet firmly planted in the racing wheel world for quite some time. Then the market grew into extreme simulation with direct drive wheels and Logitech was lacking in this department, until now. Logitech G has introduced its TRUEFORCE Direct Drive wheel for those looking to get out of the entry level market of sim racing. With the Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel, the company has also paired this with adjustable PRO Racing Pedals that offer a load cell brake. Players can customize feedback strength and multiple positions on the pedals. No extra tools are needed for the adjustment of these pedals.

The button layout has been adjusted based on feedback from professionals. The thumb sweep orientation adds the buttons to key areas of the wheel so players can easily reach them. The wheel also features magnetic gear shift paddles for contactless hall-effect sensors. These are also dual clutch paddles, an easy mount and quick release feature and integrated game settings and LED display. The force feedback of the wheel checks in at 11nm for a more immersive experience. Specific games will support the TRUEFORCE technology. The Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel is compatible with PC, PlayStation and Xbox and retails for $999.99. It is available now on Logitech’s site. It has also been announced a compatible PlaySeat will be available at a later date. You can check out our review of the previous Logitech G TRUEFORCE Racing Wheel here.