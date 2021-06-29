Logitech Introduces New Lightweight Headset G335, Adds to Color Collection

Logitech has announced a new lightweight headset with the G335. This headset will also be joining the Logitech Color Collection with choices of black, white and mint. The G335 weighs in at just 240 grams and takes a lot of design cues from another Color Collection headset, the G733. The G335 is a wired headset that features slimmer ear cushions than the G733. It also offers an adjustable suspension headband and soft fabric earpad materials to increase comfort. It is designed to mix and match with other Color Collection products to help gamers personalize their space. On top of this, Logitech has announced that the G305 gaming mouse will also be available in mint for a matching lineup with the G335.

The Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset also will offer gaming-grade audio quality with built-in controls. A volume dial is placed on the ear cup and the microphone will offer flip-to-mute. The 3.5-mm audio jack allows for easy plug-and-play capabilities with any platform. It is also Discord Certified for clear communication with others. Logitech offers eight adjustable headbands in different colors that retail for $9.99. The G335 headset retails for $69.99 and is available soon.

“The original color collection portfolio was a huge success with gamers around the world,” said Ujesh Desai, general manager of Logitech G. “With the Logitech G335 gaming headset, we’re adding new colors like Mint, one of the most asked-for colors, while also reducing the weight to ensure a super comfortable experience.”