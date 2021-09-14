Logitech Introduces New Wireless Headset G435 LIGHTSPEED

Logitech has revealed a new wireless headset that offers both the LIGHTSPEED technology and low lag Bluetooth to help provide a new age of gamers some versatility. The Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED is an ultra-lightweight headset that weighs in at only 5.8 ounces. The versatility of the wireless technologies means that players can use the headset on for a multitude of consoles and can also listen to music on the go. The ultra-lightweight design comes from the help of 22 post-consumer recycled products of the Total Plastic Components. It will be Logitech’s most sustainable headset ever as it is certified Carbon Neutral.

40mm audio drivers will make sure the audio quality is rich and immersive. Logitech has also done away with the extended microphone by offering two beam-microphones that are built in directly to the unit. This will increase the player’s voice while reducing background noise. The G435 also comes in three different color schemes: Black & Neon Yellow, Blue & Raspberry, and Off-White & Lilac.

The headset will begin shipping this month as it retails for $79.99.