Logitech for Creators Releases New Light for Streamers

Logitech for Creators has announced a new light that streamers can use to help their gaming experience. The Litra Glow with TrueSoft Technology is designed to solve common challenges that are faced while recording or streaming. These can include quality of light, harsh shadows and eye fatigue. The Litra Glow offers soft and flattering lighting for a professional look along with cinematic color accuracy for all skin tones. It is safe for all-day streaming and includes adjustable brightness and color temperature. The Litra Glow comes with an innovative monitor mount to make sure its accessible and easy to use. It is available now from Logitech’s website or major retailers for $59.99. You can read the full details below.

KEY FEATURES

● Natural, radiant look across all skin tones — Logitech’s TrueSoft technology delivers balanced, full-spectrum light with cinematic color accuracy. TrueSoft was created to illuminate your face with

uncompromising accuracy to make sure your content is the best representation of you. As measured by Color Rendering Index (CRI), TrueSoft achieves best in class CRI to produce cinema-quality light that’s daylight-balanced and renders perfectly on camera.

● Wide, flattering light — Litra Glow’s frameless diffuser radiates wide, soft light that flatters the

subject and eliminates harsh shadows in any setting.

● Safe for all-day streaming — Litra Glow has cleared even the strictest UL testing guidelines for

all-day streaming.*

● Freedom Of light placement — Patent pending, 3-way monitor mount with adjustable height, tilt

and rotation for perfect light positioning.

● Fine-tune your look on-camera — Adjustable brightness and color temp settings to quickly

achieve the look you want—from warm candlelight to cool blue.

● Quick access to your favorite settings — Use Logitech’s free G HUB desktop app to control

brightness, color temp, on/off and load/save presets.

● Portable, plug ‘n play design — The USB-powered, lightweight design makes Litra Glow the

ultimate light for streamers and content creators.

*UL Verified No Photobiological Hazard at 12 Hours of Exposure