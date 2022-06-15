Lollipop Chainsaw May Be Coming Back From The Dead

Lollipop Chainsaw turns ten this year, and apparently the zombie slasher is getting resurrected in some capacity. A recent Tweet by Yoshimi Yasuda stated “Lollipop Chainsaw is back by Dragami Games. Please look forward to it.” A cryptic Tweet like that wouldn’t be enough to get the rumors flowing, but since he was previously the CEO of Kadokawa Games who originally published Lollipop Chainsaw in 2012 it is a noteworthy Tweet. The game which focuses on a zombie slaying cheerleader armed with a chainsaw and her boyfriend’s talking severed head formed a cult following shortly after its release and is a personal favorite over here. Whether this Tweet is hinting at a sequel, remake, remaster, Netflix series or children’s chewable chainsaw shaped vitamins is entirely up to speculation but we do look forward to finding out what the future holds for Juliet Starling.