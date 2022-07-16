Long Live the Queen Receives Long-Awaited Console Versions

Long Live the Queen was an excellent raising simulation game that originally launched on PC back in 2013. At the time, it was one of the few titles available for English gamers to try out that style of gameplay. Since then, the Princess Maker series has officially been released in English, but a lot of what Long Live the Queen did improved on the formula.

Now folks who have never tried out Long Live the Queen (or remember playing it back in the day) will be able to do so via a bevvy of consoles. For those new to the concept of raising sims, they have you “raising” a princess from childhood to adulthood. The raising consists of training them in a variety of topics that build out their stats and skills in a huge variety of ways. At the end of the game, your character reaches an end game matching to their specific skillset. This ensures there is ample replay value to try out different builds.

Long Live the Queen is now available on PS4, PS5, Switch and Xbox One for $10. Or, PC players can always pick it up on Steam.