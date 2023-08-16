Lost Ark August 2023 Patch Notes Released

Today marks one of the biggest updates to Lost Ark in 18 months. The long awaited August patch is the finale to the summer roadmap, and it is one heck of an update that hopefully brings back and attracts more players. Obviously the biggest two additions will be the new raid tier and the Aeromancer Specialist class, but there’s a lot of quality of life and adjustments that will make the game better in the long run.

Akkan Raid Tier (1580 Normal / 1600 Hard) New Ancient Gear (1525)

Aeromancer Specialist class

Super Mokoko Express Event / South Vern Power Pass Supports up to ilevel 1540 5×3 engraving support Gems, Accessory and Ability Stone support

Story Express

Chaos Dungeons and Guardians drop Fate Embers Offer amazing rewards scaling based on the harder the content These include silver, gold, materials and legendary cards

Chaos Dungeons enemies spawn and move faster, along with track further 1580 and 1600 Chaos Dungeons added

Valtan and Vykas (Hard) gold nerf by almost half

Relic pieces crafting requirements have been adjusted to be the same across all sets

Tier 1 and Tier 2 consolidation

Tier 2 Field Bosses have a 100% chance to drop their Giant’s Hearts, Island Souls, Secret Maps or Cooking Ingredients

1580 Ebony Cube added

Elgic Infusion system added to the Sidereal weapons

Wandering Merchants will now appear four times a day for 5.5 hours at a time

Mokoko Buff now adds essentially a slightly better Crisis Evasion engraving

Maharaka Festival continuation

New store skins

A ton of balancing adjustments to jobs Glavier, Deadeye and Soulfist are the biggest reworks



We personally are most excited about the changes to daily content like Chaos Dungeons and Guardians, along with the new raid tier and Aeromancer. While the release schedule and content is looking better than it ever has, it’ll be up to the community to respark the flame that Lost Ark had last year.

This is just a quick recap of the important aspects of the patch. You’ll be able to find the full, immense details of the patch notes here.