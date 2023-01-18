Lost Ark x The Witcher Collaboration Kicks Off, Pheon Requirements Reduced

It has been almost a year since Amazon Game Studios ventured into yet another MMORPG in the form of the Korean Lost Ark. This is a game that has been going strong for many years in Korea and Russia, but it was only in 2022 that we finally got it, and to say it’s popular is an understatement. It has certainly dropped off from the million+ concurrent players when it first hit, but even now it still has anywhere between 150k-300k peaks on Steam.

In their latest update, Smilegate is looking to not only better improve some of the more infuriating systems (Pheons), but they’ve also teamed up with CD Projekt RED in bringing the beloved cast into the Lost Ark universe. You’ll be able to go to a brand new Event Island in the world and participate in a new side quests in order to get special rewards. If you want one of your characters to dress up as Geralt or Ciri, you’ll have shell out some cash, though, as each costs 2,800 Royal Crests (roughly $28). They’ve also included a New Years Celebration pack which comes with a new outfit and weapon, wallpaper, baby calf pet and tiger mount.

As for the new updates, you can find the moderately sized patch notes here, but the biggest update is to the Pheon system. This has been the biggest hot button issue within Lost Ark as, unlike other MMOs, in order to make a purchase on the expansive marketboard, there are restrictions. Depending on the item’s ranking, you might need to spend this currency on making the transaction. So for example, if you want a Relic accessory, it cost 25 Pheons. Pheons can be purchased in game with blue crystals which can be exchanged for Gold, but considering the price of crystals has increased exponentially, this has driven up the price of these tokens as well. Twenty-five Pheons is equivalent to around 8,000 gold, a hefty tax on top of an item that might be less than that. You can build budget relic sets for a single character under 5,000 gold, yet the Pheon tax would end up being 40,000 gold. And to put that in perspective, if someone did open their wallet, you can buy gold and that would equate to (in the current game’s economy) roughly $30.

Well, that value has decreased as the developers have reduced the number of Pheons it takes to purchase items on the marketboard:

Tier 1 & 2 Equipment and Amulets and Tier 2 Ability Stones no longer require Pheons

Tier 3 Accessories have reduced Pheon requirements: Rare Accessories have been reduced from 5 to 1 Epic Accessories have been reduced from 9 to 5 Legendary Accessories have been reduced from 15 to 9 Relic Accessories have been reduced from 25 to 15



The only concern now is if the marketboard’s pricing will jump up to compensate for the Pheon reduction. Regardless, this seems like a good change in general to a system that is still questionable at best.