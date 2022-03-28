Lost Judgement Opens ‘The Kaito Files’ Today

Detective Takayuki Yagami had something of a rough time in Lost Judgement, so starting today fans will have a chance to let him take a break. Instead, they’ll be following Masaharu Kaito as he works to tie up some of the loose ends still plaguing him.

Once downloaded, the Kaito Files expansion adds a new four-chapter side-story for Kaito. As players pick their way through it, they’ll have the chance to take on new bosses, try out Kaito’s own unique fighting style and grab a bunch of new collectibles scattered around Kamurocho. This expansion is available at no extra cost to those who bought the season pass or the ultimate edition of Lost Judgement. For everyone else, this additional content can be obtained for $29.99.

Lost Judgement is available now for PlayStation and Xbox systems. Unfamiliar with the Judgement series? Then make sure to check out our review of the original!