Machine Gun Kelly, WWE 2K22 Partner Up

2K has announced that artist Machine Gun Kelly will be partnering up for the upcoming WWE 2K22. Machine Gun Kelly is the official Executive Soundtrack Producer for the upcoming game launching on March 11. MGK has been a part of Wrestlemania and Tribute to the Troops in the past. MGK is also a part of a marketing campaign that will also feature The Undertaker. The soundtrack that has been handpicked by MGK is listed below. The soundtrack is a solid mix of music genres.

The official WWE 2K22 track list, hand-picked by Machine Gun Kelly, includes:

Machine Gun Kelly – “Concert for Aliens;”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. YUNGBLUD & Bert McCracken – “Body Bag;”

Wu Tang Clan – “Protect Ya Neck;”

Motorhead – “Iron Fist;”

Poppy – “Say Cheese” (Live NXT version);

Royal Blood – “Typhoons;”

Bring Me The Horizon – “Happy Song;”

The Weeknd – “Heartless;”

Turnstile – “I Don’t Wanna Be Blind;”

Asking Alexandria – “The Final Episode (Let’s Change the Channel);”

KennyHoopla – “Hollywood Sucks.”