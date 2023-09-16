Madden 24, Armored Core VI Lead August’s Best-Selling Games

The official start of fall is just a few days away, and while many of the year’s biggest releases will launch during the upcoming season, last month had its fair share of big name titles that captivated audiences across a variety of genres.

Recently, Circana (formerly known as the NPD Group, has shared their results for the best-selling software of August 2023. Two fresh August releases have both secured the top spots in the monthly listing, as Madden NFL 24 has emerged as the best-selling game of August with Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon right behind it. This year marks the 24th year in a row that Madden has debuted as the best-selling game of its launch month. Some of the summer’s most anticipated releases have continued to perform well, with July’s best-seller Remnant II dropping down to third and June’s best-seller Diablo IV still going strong at seventh.

For those wondering why Baldur’s Gate III is nowhere to be found in the top twenty, publisher Larian Studios is among the few publishers that do not share their digital sales with Circana. So even as the highly acclaimed fantasy RPG makes its way to other platforms outside of PC, a lack of a physical release on consoles will prevent the game from showing up in these monthly charts. As for 2023 so far, Hogwarts Legacy remains the best-selling game with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Diablo IV rounding out the top three. Newcomers Madden NFL 24 has already skyrocketed to sixth place, while Armored Core VI barely sneaks onto the list at number twenty.

Check out the full list of August’s best-selling software below, with the addendum that digital sales are not included for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as well as MLB The Show 23 on Xbox and Switch.

