Madden NFL 22 Predicts Bengals to be Super Bowl LVI Winner

For nearly two decades, EA has utilized their flagship football simulator to predict the winner of the annual championship game, with a mostly successful record of 11-7.

Now, with Super Bowl LVI around the corner, the publisher has once again turned to Madden NFL 22 to determine the winner of the showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. The video below, which stars former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, goes on to prophesize that quarterback Joe Burrow will lead his franchise to their first ever Super Bowl victory as the Bengals narrowly win 24-21, with Burrow himself throwing for over 300 yards and two touchdowns to secure the Super Bowl MVP award.

