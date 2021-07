EA Play Showcase 2021 begins today at 4PM PST/7PM EST and Madden NFL 22 will be a part of this. The team will dive into the Scouting aspect of Franchise Mode. It will also highlight how the fanbase of the game affected the development of this year’s Franchise Mode. These include aspects such as Staff Management, new weekly game strategy and a new scenario engine, for example. Madden NFL 22 will launch on August 17. You can watch EA Play Showcase 2021 live here.