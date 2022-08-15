Madden NFL 23 Available Now for EA Play Subscribers

EA has announced that Madden NFL 23 is now available for EA Play subscribers with two different options available. Those who have a subscription to EA Play Pro will now have unlimited access to the Madden NFL 23 EA Play Pro Edition. Standard members for EA Play will have a 10-hour Early Access trial. EA Play members will also be granted The Yard EA Play Welcome Vanity Set that includes a jersey, gloves and socks for the mode along with an EA Play Ultimate Team Pack to help start their team. Standard EA Play members can purchase the game with 10% off along with progression carryover.