Madden NFL 23 Gets A Deep Dive for Franchise Mode

EA has released a new Gridiron Notes and Deep Dive video showcasing the changes to the popular Franchise Mode for Madden NFL 23. While the mode has seen some boosts in recent years, what is being addressed for this year helps modernize the mode with how the NFL actually works when it comes to player movement. Players will now take a set of Motivations into consideration when signing. Players may have a desire to play in a big market, be an immediate starter, or even play in a state with no income tax. Some will chase a championship while the others may chase money or being closer to home. There is new logic behind player movement in Madden NFL 23 and this should set up a bit of strategy into what players to go after during the off-season.

Another aspect that has been added to the logic system are player tags. If someone wins an award such as the NFL MVP, this can affect contract pricing. Players who are granted a Day One Starter tag will go to the top of the depth chart to allow for quicker progression to meet their maximum potential. This may mean a player with a lower rating will go above others due to their potential. If you have ever wondered why that receiver you drafted in the first round sits third on the depth chart without reps, this will help alleviate that. Veteran free agents are oftentimes signed to help build a young squad and this will be mimicked with the Mentor tag. Players of the same position will see the same level of progression during weekly training as the player that has the Mentor tag. This is an excellent way to develop a high draft pick.

The Free Agency Hub will see an update as this is where you see all the available players to sign. Their Motivations are quickly noticeable for easy navigation without having to dig around. Player interest for your team is also showcased here along with what other teams have interest and the asking price for the player. Player negotiations also mean that there will be a cap on the number of players you can talk to at once. This will increase as you progress through each step of free agency and should help with some better structure and add a bit of strategy. Lastly, different contract offers will mimic what the NFL sees today with the choices being player friendly, team friendly, neutral, very team friendly and custom. These will have risks and rewards.

The team has also addressed trade logic, which includes not having to advance a week to hear back from a team, and plenty of scouting improvements. More scouts are being added to the game to maximize what is available in the coming draft. Player tags will also mean that teams will approach the draft differently then they have in the past. You can watch the full video below and look for Madden NFL 23 on August 19.