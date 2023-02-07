Madden NFL 23’s Super Bowl LVII Prediction Chooses Eagles to Win

For nearly two decades, EA has used the latest edition of their flagship football simulator to play out a virtual version of the upcoming championship game in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.

Although Madden’s track record is fairly accurate with an 11-8 record over the years, the predictions made over the past two years have both been incorrect, with the Rams beating the Bengals last year and the Buccaneers winning out over the Chiefs back in 2021. This year, EA is hoping to break the losing streak and calls for the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in a decisive 31-17 victory, with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts being awarded Super Bowl MVP after racking up three touchdowns, two through the air and one on the ground.

For more on Madden NFL 23, which is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One, be sure to check out our review.