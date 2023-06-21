Madden NFL 24 Gameplay Deep Dive Discusses New Innovations

Today, EA Sports has released its first Deep Dive blog that focuses on gameplay. These gameplay changes are only available for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC, as the previous generation will not be including these innovations. The major changes come in the form of updates to EA’s FieldSENSE technology, the new SAPIEN Technology and Foundational Football. FieldSENSE was previously introduced last year, but updates will key on enhancing realism. A better attention to the player’s surroundings, no matter the position, will help to mimic better decision making especially when playing against the AI.

Hit Everything 2.0 will add even more responses to tackling in Madden NFL 24. This starts with expanding the mid-air catch tackle system as the system can now branch into swats, catch-tackles, and hit sticks in all contested catch situations. Players will be able to better defend curl routes, slants and streaks with a variety of different results. New animations will compliment the action along with more interactions between receivers and defenders adding to the authenticity of what is seen on gameday. The development team has also introduced more tackle types that vary depending on defender size and strength matchup. Known as the New Defender Advantage formula, this will choose tackles more dynamically attributed to the player ratings, size, speed and momentum. Some examples are listed below.

Getting rid of the concept of ‘Conservative Tackle’ A(On Xbox)/X (On Playstation) is now Wrap tackle and the outcomes are based on our Tackle Advantage Algorithm.

Smaller defenders will now take out the legs of bigger ball carriers.

Big Man Wrap tackles that wrap and drive the ball carrier back.

Ex: Think of Vita Vea grabbing a running back trying to run up the middle.

All new scoop tackles are high-impact form tackles that pick the ball carrier off the ground.

We added and adjusted 1700+ tackle animations to hit everything!

Expect elite blockers on the offensive line to stand out more than ever before as they will be more likely to throw dominating blocks when matched up with smaller defenders. Hit Everything has also been implemented into blocking, which will add versatility to the offensive line positions. Chip blocks and jumping in and out of double teams on-the-fly will allow seamless navigation through defenders. No longer will blockers get stuck on interactions or need to re-target away from their intended target when colliding with a defender. The team also moved over the stand-up tackle system from Madden NFL 23 to the offensive side of the ball as blockers can now join in on gang tackles and push the pile forward. This will happen contextually by AI-controlled blockers when in proper position. All of this is thanks to the new AI system for blocking, which also now accounts for defenders in the box and dynamic allocation based on the play. Players will now lock on to targets earlier for blocking to open holes for ball carriers.

The SAPIEN Technology will overhaul the look of the players as they are now based on varying skeleton sizes. These were built from the ground up to focus on authenticity and open up for even more realistic animations. This will ensure all player models and NFL athlete data will now perform fluidly once mapped. This will also upgrade previous animations in Madden NFL 24. Bodies will look much more realistic in motion. Ankle and wrist joints are dramatically improved. Heavy type players will look much more unique. This also goes over to the coaches, fans and female characters. Officials will also be back on the field as there will be seven, both male and female, in the game.

There are tons of updates to the Foundational Football aspect as the development team looks to get the smallest of detail more realistic in Madden NFL 24. You can read the full Deep Dive here. Along with more player emotion, the development team is really geared towards delivering the authenticity of the sport down to the smallest detail. Players no longer break stride on deep throws and quarterbacks behave like their real life counterparts in the pocket. The Patrick Mahomes diving throw will be in the game, and it will only happen in rare situations. EA has confirmed that a few others will have this option, as well, but it won’t be an every game experience. Madden NFL 24 launches on August 18.