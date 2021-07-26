Madden Week on ESPN has Begun, Reveals Initial 99Club Players and Rookie Ratings

NFL training camp is just around the corner and you can smell the grass and feel the humidity on the field. By the time the preseason is over, Madden NFL 22 will have launched. ESPN is hosting Madden Week with Chad Ocho Cinco this week, and has started out by revealing a tid bit of details in terms of ratings. The first 99Club player has been revealed to be Green Bay Packers Wide Receiver Devonte Adams. EA released a video showcasing how Adams was notified of the decision. EA has also revealed a video detailing some of the rookie ratings for the newcomers in the NFL. You can check these videos out below.

Your first look at Rookie Ratings in #Madden22 Is @MacJones_10 OVR too low? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/LLgE7mVglV — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 25, 2021