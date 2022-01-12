Magic Castle Soundtrack Now Available on Vinyl

Many indie developers got their start on the Net Yaroze. Magic Castle was one such PS1 game developed in the era but that never received an official release. Over twenty years later, the game has finally been completed and released, and so is the soundtrack.

The Magic Castle album is available courtesy of Yetee Records and is available to buy for $25. This includes a digital download of the soundtrack as well. Want something a bit more exclusive? Ship to Shore has an exclusive color vinyl in “twilight mist” for $25 as well. However, there are only one hundred of these available.

Whichever version you opt for, you’ll be getting a fantastic PS1-era soundtrack from Soshi Hosoi. The cover art comes from Drew Wise. All in all, it’s great to see Magic Castle returning years later.