Magolor Gets His Own Story in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe

It looks like Magolor is getting a lot of attention in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe. Not only is he one of the major characters in the story (with his own themed location), but now he’s also getting his own campaign: Magolor Epilogue – The Interdimensional Traveler.

In this post-story campaign, Magolor has lost his powers and embarks on a journey to restore them. Players can restore and enhance those powers by defeating enemies and collecting magic points. This mode will encompass around twenty levels and can be enjoyed either solo or cooperatively with up to four players locally. It’ll all be available after clearing the main story mode, which fans can actually try today via a newly released demo.

Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe launches for Switch on February 24.