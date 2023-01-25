Mahokenshi Brings a Japanese Mythological Twist to Deck Building Today

Game Source Studio and Iceberg Games are inviting deck building fans to come explore the Celestial Islands in its new card-based adventure title: Mahokenshi. Those who accept will take up the blade of the titular magic-wielding samurai and attempt to save this strange world from a demon invasion.

Mahokenshi revolves around deck building, but it also seems to have many of the trappings of a more traditional 3D adventure game. Players can travel around the different maps, discover secret locations and save villages from the forces of corruption.

When the time comes to do battle, players can watch it all play out right there, in real time, from any angle. There are over 200 card to choose from when it comes to actually making the deck, so there should be plenty of viable strategies for winning. At least one would hope so.

Mahokenshi is available now on PC via Steam.