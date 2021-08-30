MAINGEAR PC Offers Free Games With Specific Builds

MAINGEAR PC is celebrating back-to-school students with offers on some of their builds. The manufacturer not only offers elite level desktops and laptops for gamers, but also production computers and chairs. The MAINGEAR Turbo offers some of the best hardware specs on the market along with killer lighting options. The Vector Pro is an elite level laptop that features either a RTX 3070 or RTX 3080 and is available exclusively at Micro Center locations. The Forma R is the latest gaming chair from the company that can be used for a multitude of options.

MAINGEAR PC is also offering Battlefield 2042 for free with any products purchased before September 14 that features a GeForce RTX 3070 and above (3080, 3080 TI, 3090). If you go with an Intel-based system, you will get both Humankind and the Crysis Remastered Trilogy. Lastly, MAINGEAR is offering up to $100 off and an additional one-year warranty if you go with a pre-configured Intel build as part of Intel Gamer Days.