MAINGEAR Releases First Drops

MAINGEAR, the custom PC building company, has introduced its MAINGEAR DROPS with specially designed custom builds that are available in limited qualities. The first two drops for “Series” and “Limited Edition” are based on the ultra-popular North tower case from Fractal Designs. With an emphasis on staying very cool (in more ways than one), the Noctua North Build offers the North case and the cooling solutions from Noctua. These builds are engineered by enthusiasts and will be individually numbered with curated designs that feature specialty components and the best performance. The MAINGEAR and Noctua crossover on this first build would certainly match some vintage furniture.

The design of this case offers a matte black design with tempered glass and wood grain slits running all the way down the front. The cooling fans, video card, and the power ribbon offer both dark brown and off brown colors to complete the aesthetic. The legs on the bottom of the case are capped off with brown accents. There will only be 50 of these available and they are currently still available. For $4,699, players will receive a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Noctua Edition, Intel Core i9-13900K (24 Cores / 32 Threads), a Noctua NH-D15 Chromax Air Cooler + Noctua NF-A Cooling Fans, 32GB T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 6000MHz Dual Channel RAM, and a 2TB Solidigm P44 Gen4 M.2 NVMe SSD. This is capped off with a 1000W EVGA SuperNOVA GT 80+ Gold PSU and an Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Hero Motherboard.

While that was for the Limited Edition version, the North Series version offers some variation. While the case will remain the same, the MSRP starts at $1,299 and is offered in six different variations with the Ultimate Edition offering similar specs. Graphics Cards start with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 and range up to a RTX 4090 with the Ultimate Edition. While the Noctua North Limited Edition MAINGEAR DROP is available for $4,699, the Ultimate Edition is available at the same price but includes the RTX 4090 rather than the RTX 4080.

The Ultimate Edition also offers a Bitspower RGB 360mm AiO Liquid Cooler as opposed to the Noctua Air Cooler on the Limited Edition. The base North Silver model includes the RTX 4060 and pairs it with an Intel Core it-13400F (10 Cores / 16 Threads), a Cooler Master Hyper 212 Air Cooler, an MSI Pro B660M-A CEC DDR4 Wifi Motherboard, 16GB T-Force DELTA RGB DDR4 3600MHz Memory Dual Channel, 1TB Solidigm P41 M.2 NVMe SSD and a 600W EVGA Power Supply.