Making Of N64 GoldenEye 007 Hardcover Book Shipping in April

GoldenEye 007 was a massively popular Nintendo 64 title. It brought first person shooters to the console in a way that no one thought possible. If you’re still enamored with this game then the “GoldenEye 007 The Making of a N64 Classic” book is right up your alley.

This book by Alyse Knorr was crowdfunded in last year’s Boss Fight Books crowdfunding campaign. Backers will start receiving their deluxe hardcover copies in April. If you didn’t back the campaign, you’ll still be able to grab a copy to be shipped in late April.

Pre-orders are open right now on Boss Fight Books’ website for a deluxe hardcover copy, e-book or a bundle with both. The hardcover costs $29.95 while the e-book is $11.95.