MAMBA MOMENTS Details Revealed for NBA 2K24

Kobe Bryant will be on the cover of NBA 2K24, which will launch on September 8 across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC platforms. This mode will be available for all platforms mentioned. 2K had announced MAMBA MOMENTS, which will be akin to what last year’s game offered with Michael Jordan. The only difference being Kobe didn’t go to college and came into the league straight from high school. He was also drafted by the Charlotte Hornets (makes me cry a little), then was traded to the Lakers. There will be seven playable moments from his illustrious career ranging from playoff wins to career defining and record setting moments.

“The NBA 2K24 MAMBA MOMENTS were selected to celebrate Kobe and remember how he was the most unique competitor the world had ever seen,” said Erick Boenisch, VP of NBA Development at Visual Concepts. “Our team took great care in building a realistic and authentic experience to inspire and educate a new generation of basketball fans on the legacy of the lifetime Laker that left his mark on the sport.”

Below is a breakdown of some of the iconic playable MAMBA MOMENTS. You can read more details about the MAMBA MOMENTS on the Courtside Report here , and other updates from the development team are there, also. 2K and Visual Concepts recently revealed the return of NBA Eras for NBA 2K24 with the inclusion of the LeBron era ranging from 2010-2020. There is also a new aging element being added to player faces.