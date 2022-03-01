March 2022 Humble Choice Now Available

A new month is upon us and with it comes a new lineup of games in the Humble Choice. It’s a big month overall, with the return of AAA gaming in the form of Mass Effect Legendary Edition. This is the only Origin-redeemable game of the bundle, and everything else activates on Steam. The other games included are Desperados III, Nickelodeon All-Stars Brawl, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan, Red Solstice 3, Nebuchadnezzar, Police Stories, and Evan’s Remains.

This is a pretty diverse lineup and other than it being a minor shame that Mass Effect is only an Origin key, it’s a great value. It would be nice to have that as a Steam key due to the Steam Deck – but maybe a Steam key will be an option for it later.