March Release Date Announced For A Musical Story

French developers Glee-Cheese Studio have been turning some heads with their upcoming rhythm game A Musical Story ever since it was first revealed, even garnering some accolades and awards thanks to its unique style and soundtrack. Next month, though, it’s the for the main event as the game finally sees a release, complete with a new trailer revealing a little more of the game’s story, which you can check out below.

Set in the 1970s, the game sees you playing as Gabriel, a young musician who isn’t exactly in the best condition at the moment. But what caused him to wind up in a hospital bed? Well, that’s for you to help him find out, as the better you are at playing through the game’s psychedelic folk tunes, the more of Gabriel’s memories come back via various chapters. The story at the center of it all is a journey with his friends to the Pinewood music festival, but did he achieve his dream of performing onstage, or did he even make in there at all? We’ll find out in March, when A Musical Story comes to PlayStation platforms on March 2, the Switch on March 3, and PC, iOS, and Xbox platforms on March 4, with publishing assistance from Digerati.