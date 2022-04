Mario Golf Coming to Switch Online Expansion Pack in April Update

Nintendo has done a solid job of making sure the Switch Online Expansion Pack has a lot of content – with the recent addition of the Booster Pack for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and recent updates for SNES and NES games. Today, they announced the next N64 game coming to the expansion pack in the form of the legendary Mario Golf.┬áThe first 3D Mario golf game will hit the console on April 15 – making it easy to remember. They have loaded up a lot of Mario games on the service and hopefully we’ll see some non-Mario stuff hit soon. It would be great to have Diddy Kong Racing on the Switch, as that game has never gotten a re-release and it remains one of the best kart racers of all-time.