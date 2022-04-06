Mario Golf Coming to Switch Online Expansion Pack in April Update

Nintendo has done a solid job of making sure the Switch Online Expansion Pack has a lot of content – with the recent addition of the Booster Pack for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and recent updates for SNES and NES games. Today, they announced the next N64 game coming to the expansion pack in the form of the legendary Mario Golf. The first 3D Mario golf game will hit the console on April 15 – making it easy to remember. They have loaded up a lot of Mario games on the service and hopefully we’ll see some non-Mario stuff hit soon. It would be great to have Diddy Kong Racing on the Switch, as that game has never gotten a re-release and it remains one of the best kart racers of all-time.