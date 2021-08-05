Mario Golf: Super Rush Getting Brand New Update Later Today

For those looking to expand their golfing experience with Mario and friends, Nintendo has it covered with the first free update that adds some brand new features for players to check out. The first is the inclusion of a ranked mode that will allow players to compete and get their scores up, with a chance to earn some extra rewards for the main game like new Yoshi colors. Toadette joins the party by becoming a playable characters, so people can test out her own unique skills and take her for a spin around the course. Then there’s the New Donk City stage making a grand appearances for anyone who has ever wanted to experience how chaotic it could be to golf in a heavily populated city but Mario style.

There’s no set time for the release but the update will go live later today. Check out the sneak peak below: