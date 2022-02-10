Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Adds 48 DLC Courses Through 2023

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has continued to be the best-selling game on Nintendo’s hybrid platform since its release shortly after the console launched, with over 43 million copies sold in under five years.

These high sale numbers are even more impressive when considering how little post-launch support Nintendo has given the newest Mario racing title, but that’s all about to change over the next couple of years. As part of yesterday’s Nintendo Direct, the Japanese publisher announced the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass, which will add 48 new courses to the game, including remastered versions of tracks from past Mario Kart titles. These courses will arrive across six waves with eight tracks in each that will be released through the end of 2023, with the first wave arriving on March 18. The first wave consists of entirely remastered tracks and features the eight below:

Paris Promenade (Tour)

Toad Circuit (3DS)

Choco Mountain (N64)

Coconut Mall (Wii)

Tokyo Blur (Tour)

Shroom Ridge (DS)

Sky Garden (GBA)

Ninja Hideaway (Tour)

Players can pick up the full Booster Course Pass for $25, and the Pass will also be included at no additional cost for subscribers to the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. For more on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, check out the trailer for a look at the new courses below, and be sure to read our review.