Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass – Wave 1 Launch Trailer Released

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has done a lot to extend the life of the 2014 Wii U release Mario Kart 8 – and the announcement of even more DLC for it came as quite a surprise. The multi-wave release plan allows for eight courses to be added with each wave and the first wave sees Mario Kart Tour content playable on a console for the first-time ever.

Tour’s Paris Promenade is playable alongside a slew of classic content throughout the franchise’s nearly-30 year history. Mario Kart 7’s Toad Circuit, 64’s Choco Mountain, Wii’s Coconut Mall, Tour’s Tokyo Blur, DS’s Shroom Ridge, Super Circuit’s Sky Garden, and Tour’s Ninja Hideaway debut in the Booster Course Pass today. Eight waves in total will be released until the end of 2023. The DLC itself costs $24.99 on its own on the eShop – making it a fantastic value for 48 courses that take advantage of all of 8’s gameplay changes, or Switch Online Expansion Pack members can enjoy the content at no additional charge.