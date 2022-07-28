Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 2 Release Date Announced

Nintendo released the first of six track packs for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Booster Course Pass four months ago and helped extend the life of an already-remarkable game even more. Today, they announced the second wave of tracks alongside their release date. Eight courses join the lineup, including the all-new Sky-High Sundae, Kalimari Desert from Mario Kart 64, Mario Circuit 3 from Super Mario Kart, Mushroom Gorge from Mario Kart Wii, Sydney Sprint from Mario Kart Tour, Waluigi Pinball from Mario Kart DS, Snow Land from Super Circuit, and New York Minute from Tour. The second wave hits on August 4 and owners of the Expansion Pack version of the Nintendo Switch Online service can enjoy all of the course packs as they launch until the end of the run in 2023.