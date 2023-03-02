Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 4 Arrives March 9

Nintendo today revealed which courses are part of the latest Booster Course Pass wave for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe keeps chugging along with its latest batch of eight maps. Included as part of the Booster Course Pass, Wave 4 brings with it a series of classic tracks from previous titles and a brand new one. It also introduces Birdo as a playable racer.

Here’s the full list of courses with the game and platform where they originated from in parenthesis. Yoshi’s Island is a brand new map never before featured in a Mario Kart title.

Singapore Speedway (Tour)

Bangkok Rush (Tour)

DK Summit (Wii)

Amsterdam Drift (Tour)

Riverside Park (Super Circuit GBA)

Mario Circuit (DS)

Waluigi Stadium (Double Dash GCN)

Yoshi’s Island (NEW)

Wave 4’s upcoming release means there are only two more waves left in the Booster Course Pass. While we don’t know what courses to expect, we do know that more characters are coming with each wave. We’ll just have to wait and see what Nintendo has up their sleeves.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is available now on Switch. The Booster Course Pass Wave 4 launches March 9 with the full pass available for $24.99. It’s also available at no extra charge for subscribers of Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack.