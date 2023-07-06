Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 5 Launches Next Week

After being first revealed nearly a year and a half ago, the regular flow of Mario Kart 8 DLC content is starting to wind down, as we now know the release date and full track list for the fifth wave.

Last month at the latest Nintendo Direct, the Japanese publisher disclosed the first original track, the water-soaked bathroom of Squeaky Clean Sprint, and three fresh characters, Kamek from Mario Kart Tour, Petey Piranha from Mario Kart Double Dash and Wiggler from Mario Kart 7, that would be included as part of Wave 5 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass. At the time, the pack was scheduled to arrive sometime this summer, but just a couple weeks later, Nintendo is now ready to share the complete list of courses for the next two cups, the Feather Cup and the Cherry Cup.

Feather Cup:

Athens Dash (Mario Kart Tour)

Daisy Cruiser (Mario Kart Double Dash)

Moonview Highway (Mario Kart Wii)

Squeaky Clean Sprint (New)

Cherry Cup:

Los Angeles Laps (Mario Kart Tour)

Sunset Wilds (Mario Kart Super Circuit)

Koopa Cape (Mario Kart Wii)

Vancouver Velocity (Mario Kart Tour)

As usual, Mario Kart Tour gets the bulk of the returning courses with three tracks making their console debut. While several of the classic courses also returned in Mario Kart Tour, this marks the first appearance of Sunset Wilds and Mainview Highway in a mainline release since their debuts, while Koopa Cape and Daisy Cruiser were both playable in Mario Kart 7. All eight tracks and the three aforementioned characters will be available for purchase on July 12, with Wave 5 being included for those who have already purchased the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass or are subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

With only one wave of content left set to arrive by the end of the year, there’s still plenty of speculation on which tracks and characters will occupy the final remaining spots. In addition to two empty character spots that could be filled with returning favorites or possible debuts from across various Nintendo franchises, there’s still plenty of choices for classic courses that could get another shot in the final two cups. It’s somewhat shocking to find out that there hasn’t been another Bowser’s Castle track that has been brought back from previous entries, as nearly every Mario Kart seems to include both a Bowser’s Castle and a Rainbow Road, which has four different versions in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Even with the clear favoritism that Nintendo has shown for Mario Kart’s most infamous track, it wouldn’t be too surprising to see a fifth rendition of Rainbow Road make its way into the final wave, as the Super Circuit, Double Dash, DS and Wii versions are all still up for grabs.

Check out the trailer for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 5 below ahead of its July 12 launch on Switch.