Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Wave 4 Has Crossed the Starting Line

The next infusion of courses and content hits Mario Kart 8 Deluxe today with the launch of Wave 4 for the game’s Booster Course Pass DLC. Racers who decide to add it to their collection will be getting eight courses in total as well as two new cups within which to test their racing prowess.

The Fruit Cup will likely be the more popular of the two, as it houses the GBA’s Riverside Park, DK Summit from the Wii, Amsterdam Drift from Mario Kart Tour and the entirely new Yoshi’s Island courses. As for the Boomerang cup, it features two courses from Tour: Bangkok Rush and Singapore Speedway, Mario Circuit from the DS and Waluigi Stadium from the Gamecube.

The additional tracks seem to be exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack unfortunately, but those who haven’t yet gotten Mario Kart 8 Deluxe can at least grab it at a discount until Mario Day.