Mario Kart Tour Adding Yoshi’s Island Track, Potentially New Playable Character

Mario Kart Tour is no stranger to various new drivers seeing their debut, but what if that particular driver was an individual that no one saw coming? The team behind the mobile sensation loves to tease content from costumes and new characters but this latest tease is one of the most exciting yet, especially for those that are fans of the Yoshi’s Island track or the original game itself. Based on the screenshot shared it seems as though Yoshi’s faithful dog-like companion Poochy is planned to be the next new playable character. That’s right, a dog that can run across spikes and loves to play with eggs may be hopping in a kart to ride alongside his friends and compete to be the fastest kart racer around! It will be exciting to see as Yoshi’s Island being included in Mario Kart Tour is exciting nonetheless but hopefully Poochy is indeed coming along.

Take a look at the shared photo below with the alleged Poochy in question right behind the pipe and in front of the arrow: