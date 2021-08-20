Mario Kart Tour Adds Kamek for the First Time in Series History

It might seem like a surprise that Kamek has never been an available driver in the Mario Kart series, but the mobile title Tour seems to be doing its best to fix that missing link at last. Players who play Tour will soon have their chance to pick up the fan favorite magikoopa and take him for a ride around the track along side others like Bowser Jr and Dry Bowser. It’s been a long time coming as Kamek has been heavily requested for a while, it’s just interesting that Tour beat the mainline titles to the punch.

There’s no release date for Kamek just yet but check out the tease for his upcoming release below: