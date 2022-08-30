Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle Reaches Ten Million Players in Five Years

Just over five years ago, Ubisoft released one of its wildest and most unexpected crossover games, Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, a strategy game for Switch that combined the world and characters of the Mushroom Kingdom with those crazed, shouting Rabbids.

Our own review had plenty of praise for it, calling it a “must-own title for any Switch library”, and it seems plenty of Switch owners have taken that advice to heart, as Ubisoft announced that Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle has surpassed ten million unique players on its fifth anniversary. With so many fans of this unique collaboration, there’s sure to be lots of excitement when the sequel, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, launches on October 20.