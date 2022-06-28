Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope Launches this October on Switch

Nintendo and Ubisoft today formally announced a launch date for their latest Mario + Rabbids title.

Mario + Rabbids: Spark of Hope launches October 20, 2022 on Nintendo Switch. Nintendo and Ubisoft confirmed the release date today during the Nintendo Direct Mini alongside new gameplay details.

A sequel to 2017s Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, Sparks of Hope retains much of the same DNA as its predecessor. Like Kingdom Battle, players will form a team of three party members and participate in XCOM like battles. In a massive change, though, Sparks of Hope gets rid of the grid-based system in favor of free movement. The gameplay snippet also showcase Rabbid Rosalina (it is unknown if Rosalina herself is a party member). They also confirmed the use of Sparks, partners that offer active and passive bonuses during battles. Finally, Bowser has been confirmed as a playable character.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope launches October 20 on Switch. We won’t have to wait much longer to learn more about the game. Ubisoft is hosting a special showcase for the game tomorrow, June 29 at 9am Pacific / 12pm Eastern.