Mario Strikers Battle League Coming to Switch in June

The Mario Strikers series is back with an all-new entry coming very soon to the Switch. We haven’t seen a new entry since the Wii’s 2007 entry, and Battle League looks like a great successor. This low-key fantastic franchise from Nintendo has never delivered a bad game and Battle League features 8-player fun alongside new features. A golf-style meter can pop up during special moves to enable a double-goal in a single shot.

Online league play looks like a blast and the core action is incredibly fast. The Switch has soccer games on it, but nothing aiming for a more casual player who may not want a sim-style soccer experience. Battle League will hit the Switch on June 10 in both digital and physical forms.