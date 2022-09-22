Mario Strikers: Battle League’s Second Free Update Adds Pauline, Diddy Kong

Last week as part of the latest Nintendo Direct, the Japanese publisher shared that the second of this year’s three free updates for Mario Strikers: Battle League would be coming this month.

Turns out that the Mushroom Kingdom soccer fans wouldn’t have to wait too long, as that second free update has dropped and is now available for all owners of the game. Pauline and Diddy Kong have now joined the roster of playable characters, alongside the new Planetoid stadium and Barrel-themed gear set. In addition, your Skill Score will now be measured based on your performance in online matches thanks to the new Striker Rankings feature, and both supporters and celebrations for scoring goals or winning matches can now be customized within the Strikers Club mode.

Be sure to check out the trailer below for a look at the new content, as well as our review of Mario Strikers: Battle League, which is available now on Switch.