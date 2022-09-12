Marvelous’ Upcoming ‘Coming-of-Age’ RPG Loop8: Summer of Gods Heading West Next Spring

Developer Marvelous’ upcoming apocalyptic-tinged RPG/visual novel Loop8: Summer of Gods, is heading West. Announced earlier in the year for Japan, the game will now also see a release across North America, Europe & Australia in Spring 2023. Xseed Games publishing the game in North America, with Marvelous Europe doing so for both Europe and Australia. Taking place in the fictional, coastal town of Ashihara in an alternate 1980’s period, the game focuses on the daily adventures of Nini, a young boy whom having returned to Earth from what the game describes as a “failed space station”, attempts to thwart the total annihilation and extinction of humanity by a force referred to simply as the Kegai. At a time where humanity is already on the brink of extinction — Ashihara serving as one of the few remaining bastions for what is left of humanity.

If that wasn’t enough, the game is billed as a sort of time-loop adventure in which the player, as Nini, has one in-game month to save humanity or rewind events back to the beginning of August and start over. Thus, a case of trial-and-error as the player balances social life in the coastal town — building relationships with fellow characters as they do so — while battling the demonic Kegai and uncovering the true path to success. Loop8: Summer of Gods is planned to release across PS4, Xbox One, Switch & PC. Check out the announcement trailer below.