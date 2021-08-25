Marvel’s Midnight Suns Announced, Firaxis Games Developing

2K Games, Firaxis Games, and Marvel Entertainment today announced Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

After much speculation, 2K Games and Firaxis Games Marvel title is real. Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a new tactical RPG that pits players against supernatural forces as they team up with the Midnight Suns, Earth’s line of defense against the underworld. In the game, Lilith, Mother of Demons, has woken after centuries of slumber. Determined to summon her evil master, Chthon, the Avengers enlist the help of the Midnight Suns to help avert Lilith’s plans. To do so, the group awaken Hunter, Lilith’s forsaken child and the only being known to have defeated her.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns will focus heavily on the Hunter, a brand new character created in collaboration with Marvel. Players will be able to fully customize Hunter as she leads a team of characters pulled from the Marvel universe. In total, there’ll be 12 playable characters, including Wolverine, Iron Man, Magik, Captain America, Doctor Strange, Nico Minoru, Blade, Captain Marvel, and Ghost Rider.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns launches March 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. Firaxis has announced that the gameplay reveal takes place on September 1.