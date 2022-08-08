Marvel’s Midnight Suns Delayed to Unknown Date

Take-Two Interactive and 2K Games today announced that Marvel’s Midnight Suns has received yet another delay.

Firaxis’ tactical RPG starring the supernatural team of Marvel heroes will no longer launch on October 7. Take-Two made the announcement as part of their earnings results saying they wanted to give the developers enough time to polish the game into a quality product.

Unfortunately, Take-Two did not provide a new release date for the title. All they’d say is that the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions would launch sometimes before the current fiscal year ends on March 31, 2023. The PS4, Xbox One, and Switch versions were not given a guaranteed release window.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns sees the demonic Lilith build a fearsome horde with the helps of Hydra. You play as The Hunter, an original character and Lilith’s daughter, who must form her own team to defeat her mother. You’ll team up with the likes of Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Blade, and more as you attempt to defeat Lilith.

We’ll let you know should Take-Two announce a new release date.