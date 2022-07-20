Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Receives PC Features Trailer

Last month, Sony announced that both of Insomniac’s adaptations of Marvel’s web-slinging hero would be making their way to PC this year, with Spider-Man Remastered arriving first on August 12 and Miles Morales to follow in the fall.

With just a few weeks until the first of the pair arrives, Insomniac has delved into further detail on which features PC players can expect upon the game’s launch. As covered in the trailer below, the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will feature unlocked framerates, Nvidia DLSS and DLAA support, ultra-wide monitor support, ray-traced reflections, Dualsense controller support and much more. The remastered version also includes all of the game’s post-launch DLC and costumes at no additional cost.

For more on Marvel’s Spider-Man, which is also available on PS5 and PS4, be sure to check out our review.